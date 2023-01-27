Snow showers today and gusty winds

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A clipper will swing through the area today bringing gusty winds and light snow. Snowfall amounts will be a dusting to half inch, so there shouldn’t be much trouble on area roads. Highs today will reach the mid 30s. A strong system will arrive on Saturday with significant snowfall possible north of highway 30. Right now it appears snow will start out close to sunrise north of the QC and continue most of the day. The quesino is how far south does the snow make it. Areas along highway 20 will look at 3″-6″ while highway 30 may get 2″-4″ and only an inch or two in the Quad Cities. For this reason a First Alert Day will be in effect from 7AM to 7PM. Arctic air will arrive next week with well below zero wind chills. Stay tuned.

TODAY: AM snow showers/breezy. High: 36º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 19º Winds: W 10-20.

TOMORROW: Snow north of I-80. High: 30º.SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS - ESPECIALLY NORTH. HIGH: 30°

