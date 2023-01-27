‘Winter Wonderland’ small business and craft fair to be held Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A home-based bakery and event planning company in Rock Fall, Illinois, is bringing people and small businesses together for the Winter Wonderland Small Business and Craft Fair on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf.

Emily Juist, owner of Tastefully Baked Bakery and Events, discusses her business and its mission which is the basis for holding the upcoming showcase of small business and services while supporting a great cause. Admission is free.

Attendees will be able to shop from over 75 vendors and custom crafters for a diverse range of products and services such as woodworking, bath and body care, home decor, customizable items, clothing, jewelry and accessories, baked goods, pet care items, plants, health assessments, and kitchenware.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Trinity Cares to support Bags for the Brave.

For more information, please visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/567770845358447/?ref=newsfeed or call 563-249-5559.

