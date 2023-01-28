Accumulating snow Saturday - First Alert Day In Effect

Arctic air arrives next week
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight tonight for accumulating snow, with heaviest amounts mainly north of I-80.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for accumulating snow from 10 AM to Midnight***

Snow will be the operative word in the forecast for your Saturday, with accumulations likely for much of the region. Expect colder temperatures in the 20′s and 30′s, as breezy winds pick up out of the east. This could cause some blowing and drifting, with reduced visibility and slick roads. Totals could range from 3″ to 6″ north of highway 20, 2″ to 4″ north of highway 30, and 1″ to 3″, along and north of I-80. Trace amounts to 1″ will be found to the south.

1" to as much as 6" across the viewing area, with the heaviest accumulations mainly north.
1" to as much as 6" across the viewing area, with the heaviest accumulations mainly north.(KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 3 AM Sunday for some of our northern counties. That snow comes to an end tonight, followed by mostly cloudy and colder conditions Sunday. In fact, cold arctic air will settle in through much of the upcoming work week, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Wind chills could dip down to well below zero.

This ADVISORY remains in effect until 3 AM Sunday for our northern counties.
This ADVISORY remains in effect until 3 AM Sunday for our northern counties.(KWQC)

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with moderate to heavy snow. High: 30°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Snow winds down this evening, then mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 14°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: Near zero.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 21°. Wind chill: Near zero.

