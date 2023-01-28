House fire causes explosion in Colona

COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - A house fire lead to an explosion from gunpowder on Thursday in Colona.

Officials say they responded to a call about a fire on Thursday, January 26 on Ballegeer Lane. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home.

While crews were fighting the fire an explosion took place from stored gunpowder in the basement. No firefighters were hurt. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The home is considered to be a total loss.

