Breezy Winds and Icy Temperatures Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve seen some pretty impressive snowfall amounts over the past 24 hours, with some locations getting up to 4+ inches of fresh new accumulation. The QC metro didn’t receive a lot. Most areas south of the I-80 corridor got less than 1″ of snow.

Some locations in our northern counties received 4"+ accumulations. (KWQC)

Now that the snow has moved out of the region, we turn our attention to some bitterly cold arctic air settling over the upper Midwest. Look for mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, with highs only reaching the teens to lower 20′s. Breezy winds should produce wind chills in the single digits.

Readings will get even colder over the next few days with highs in the single digits and teens through Tuesday. Wind chill values should drop to sub-zero levels Monday and Tuesday morning. We’ll start a gradual return to 20′s by Wednesday and Thursday, followed by sunshine and near normal readings in the lower 30′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High: 19°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: near zero.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 3°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: -10.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Breezy and colder. High: 12°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind chill: -10 to -5.

