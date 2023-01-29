Breezy Winds and Icy Temperatures Ahead

A Cold Arctic Air Mass Settles In For The Start of The Week
Breezy winds and icy temperatures ahead as a cold arctic air mass settles over the region.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve seen some pretty impressive snowfall amounts over the past 24 hours, with some locations getting up to 4+ inches of fresh new accumulation.

Some locations in our northern counties received 4"+ accumulations.
Some locations in our northern counties received 4"+ accumulations.(KWQC)

Now that the snow has moved out of the region, we turn our attention to some bitterly cold arctic air settling over the upper Midwest. Look for mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, with highs only reaching the teens to lower 20′s.

Readings will get even colder over the next few days with highs in the single digits and teens through Tuesday. Wind chill values should drop to sub-zero levels. We’ll start a gradual return to 20′s by Wednesday and Thursday, followed by sunshine and near normal readings in the lower 30′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 19°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: near zero.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 3°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: -10.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 12°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind chill: -10 to -5.

