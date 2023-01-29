RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual ride

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced Saturday the route for the 50th annual event.

Starting July 22nd, the 500-mile ride will start in Sioux City, and end in Davenport on July 29th, the same starting and ending destinations as the first RAGBRAI event, according to Visit Quad Cities.

“RAGBRAI is one of the most unique events in the world and we are elated to be a part of the experience,” said Dave Herrell, President, and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The Quad Cities is known as a community of firsts and we are proud that we helped start this tradition in 1973 and that we can celebrate, congratulate, and welcome riders to Davenport and the QC for the 50th Anniversary.”

RAGBRAI ROUTE (RAGBRAI)

“Davenport is honored to be selected as part of the RAGBRAI 50th Anniversary route,” said City of Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “We look forward to working with RAGBRAI, Visit Quad Cities, and many others on this wonderful, historic event.”

For more information about RAGBRAI, or to register online, click here.

