Bitter cold wind chills across the QCA 4 years ago

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - January 30, 2019 was a day many Quad Citians will not forget as wind chills dropped to near -60 ° in some locations.

Looking back at the official records in Moline, the official climate site for the Quad Cities, the wind chill had only been -50° or colder 10 times in recorded history.

The coldest wind chill was -57° in Clinton on the morning of January 30, 2019.

One day later, the all time coldest temperature of -33° was recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

The coldest temperature in the state of Illinois occurred in Mount Carroll, where the temperature dipped to -38°.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.