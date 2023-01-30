Bitter cold wind chills across the QCA 4 years ago

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - January 30, 2019 was a day many Quad Citians will not forget as wind chills dropped to near -60 ° in some locations.

Looking back at the official records in Moline, the official climate site for the Quad Cities, the wind chill had only been -50° or colder 10 times in recorded history.

The coldest wind chill was -57° in Clinton on the morning of January 30, 2019.

One day later, the all time coldest temperature of -33° was recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

The coldest temperature in the state of Illinois occurred in Mount Carroll, where the temperature dipped to -38°.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day

Latest News

Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine returns Monday, but the cold will linger
Wind chills 1/30/2019
-50° wind chills Jan. 30, 2019
First Alert Forecast: Another cold day and night