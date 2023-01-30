Dangerous Wind Chills Monday night into Tuesday

Temps may dip below zero in many areas tonight
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday for dangerous wind chills***

Bitterly cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning
We’re in the midst of a cold spell with temperatures expected to remain a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal before midweek. We’ll see clear skies overnight as lows settle into the single digit to sub-zero range. Wind chills will plunge to -20 for some locations. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 PM until 9 AM Tuesday.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with readings struggling into the teens. Prepare for cold temperatures again Tuesday night before readings start to rebound a bit Wednesday. Look for 20′s Wednesday, then readings near 30 Thursday, a brief cool down to the teens Friday, followed by 30 degree highs by the weekend. Conditions should remain dry through the period.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cold. Low: -3°. Wind: NW 5 mph. Wind chill: -15.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 19°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: -10 to -15.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 5°. Wind chill: -5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 28°.

