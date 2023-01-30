Families fighting cancer with each brushstroke

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Families are celebrating the lives of those fighting, and who lost the fight, against cancer by memorializing their names in ice.

The Quad City Storm and Unitypoint Health are partnering up again for the Hockey Fights Cancer promotion at Vibrant Arena this week.

“It’s such a nice way to look at all the different names already painted here because it’s such a nice way to give someone who’s going through something so tough a fun pick me up,” said Devon Irby, president of the Storm booster club.

The event allows survivors and the families of those who passed away to recognize them and to share their stories with others. According to Unitypoint Health, the most common types of cancer in our area are:

Breast

Colon

Lung

Prostate

“The importance of preventative screenings and taking care of yourself, and trying to get in early if you notice any problems because we all know some of those preventative screenings tend to have better outcomes when they’re caught early,” said Tori Weeks, Unitypoint’s oncology department manager.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game is set to start this Saturday at the Vibrant Arena. After the game, the Storm will auction off their jerseys to raise money for the research and advancement of Unitypoint’s cancer treatment facilities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.