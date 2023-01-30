FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 p.m. Monday night to 9 a.m. Tuesday For Dangerous Wind Chills

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 evening until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, for dangerous wind chills, mainly north***

A cold arctic airmass settling over the region will nor only bring icy temperatures tonight, but wind chills are expected to plunge into the sub-zero range, mainly in the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area. Some locations along and north of Interstate 80 could see wind chill values in the -10 to -20 degree range or colder.

Some locations down to -20 or colder. (KWQC)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 PM this evening until 9 AM Tuesday for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Clinton, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution if you plan to go outside.

Wind Chill Advisory from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

