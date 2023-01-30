Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

