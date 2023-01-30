Iowa Alzheimer’s advocates meet with legislators in Des Moines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa legislators sat down with advocates from all across the state of Iowa on Monday in Des Moines about how care can be improved for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Two items were on the agenda: continue funding for state wide programs and introduce a new care position, the dementia care specialist.

“Specifically, the Dementia Care Specialist Program, to fund the six specialists that we are asking for it cost about $750,000,” Lauren Livingston, the Director of Communications for the Iowa Alzheimer’s Association said. “So that’s a big investment up front, however, it costs or it cuts the cost down of dementia care for families across the state down significantly.”

This program would be the third of it’s kind in the country, following in the footsteps of both Wisconsin and Georgia.

Michael Bruhn, the Director of State Affairs in Wisconsin, has been with the project since it began.

“They started this as a pilot program in 2013, with just a handful of dementia care specialists,” Bruhn said. “We’ve grown the program from that pilot of, you know, just over a handful to 58 dementia care specialists that the state funds today.”

One memory care facility in DeWitt works with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients every day and say these new positions and continued funding would help with early detection.

“It is extremely important for early recognition and treatment of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” Chelsey Killean, the Executive Director of Fieldstone said. “What they’re trying to do is try to get the specialists in our area for that early detection and early intervention and treatment to help combat the the issues that arise from lack of treatment and care for those individuals.”

While the program may be in it’s infancy, it’s received bipartisan support in both Wisconsin and Georgia.

“I had the assistant assistant minority leader, a Democrat, and the majority leader, a Republican, both of them had parents who were impacted by the disease talk about how they were so proud to work together on this issue, because, you know, their family has been so profoundly impacted by by Alzheimer’s and dementia. It really is kind of a cool thing to see people come together and try to help out our most vulnerable population,” Bruhn said.

