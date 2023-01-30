Isabel Bloom to celebrate 60th Anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Isabel Bloom has been providing handcrafted sculptures for all of life’s moments, and this year marks the start of Isabel Bloom’s 60th year in business. To celebrate, the company plans to host several events throughout the year to honor this milestone.

February is Isabel’s birthday month and Isabel Bloom event organizers say to kick-off the celebration, the company will host a four-day-event beginning Feb. 17 through Feb. 20, during regular store hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom, 736 Federal Street Suite 2100, with door prizes and special promotions, as well as free shipping, and a sneak peek at the new 2023 designs.

Event organizers say the event will be held during regular store hours so that customers can register to win daily giveaways and register to win a $60 Isabel Bloom shopping spree.

The Quad City Chamber will host a short ceremony on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. to present the company with a special plaque followed by a free behind-the-scenes tour of the production process, stated a media release from Isabel Bloom organizers.

On Feb. 20, birthday cake will be served throughout the day to commemorate Isabel’s 115th birthday, said Isabel Bloom organizers.

Additionally, a limited edition “Anniversary Owl” will be introduced at the February event which will only be available in 2023, event organizers said.

“Owls were one of Isabel’s favorite subjects to sculpt, maybe because their large eyes and feathers gave Isabel lots of opportunity to stylize,” said Donna Young, Isabel Bloom Co-Owner and Artist. “My design was inspired by Isabel’s Night Owl, which is no longer in our line.”

For more information visit https://www.ibloom.com/.

