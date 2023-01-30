Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center.

The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday.

“That’s why we do this, we do it for no other reason than the kids,” Pat Riley, owner of Extreme Rentals, said.

Compared to last year, the event has seen a dramatic increase of attendees, just on Saturday alone bringing in 1,500 people to the Expo Center. Riley, who in a couple of years will inherit Jumpin’ Joey’s, is determined to reach as many citizens as possible with this event.

“We’re going to be putting this on for years to come, nothing is going to change. We’re just going to get bigger and get better. We’re going to accommodate everybody -- teens, preteens, toddlers, we’re going to get bigger and better,” Riley stated.

Despite the child themed inflatables, this event is for all ages, allowing parents and those young-at-heart to have fun.

“Wipeout and the ninja wall are the two biggest ones the adults like to do. Every year we bring wipeout to the fairgrounds, and every year we get about 100 or 200 adults that make it across; most of the time,” Joe Van Hecke, current owner of Jumpin’ Joey’s, said.

While the event this year is over, the Expo Center and Jumpin’ Joey’s have agreed to continue their partnership in the years to come to bring back this event every January.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.