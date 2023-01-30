Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips

The local Red Cross offered help to 37 people affected by home fires in the past week in the QCA, and in a recent media release, the Red Cross is offering cold weather safety tips to help individuals avoid frostbite and hypothermia.(Kheron Alston)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross offered help to 37 people affected by home fires in the past week in the QCA, and in a recent media release, the Red Cross is offering cold weather safety tips to help individuals avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

Frostbite and hypothermia are cold-related emergencies that can quickly become life of limb threatening, according to Red Cross officials.

However, Red Cross officials say taking these steps to avoid frostbite and hypothermia can help:

  • Be aware of the wind chill. Dress appropriately and avoid staying in the cold too long. Wear a hat and gloves when appropriate with layers of clothing. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.
  • Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stay active to maintain body heat.
  • Take frequent breaks from the cold.
  • Get out of the cold immediately if the signals of hypothermia or frostbite appear.

For additional tips on how to identify and treat frostbite, and what to do if someone has hypothermia, visit Hypothermia and Frostbite | Winter Storm Safety | Red Cross., said Red Cross officials.

