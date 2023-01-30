Man pleads guilty in Scott County shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A New Liberty man pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting in 2021 that left a man injured.

Taurus K. Puckett, 48, pleaded guilty Monday in Scott County District Court to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, punishable by 10 years in prison. He would have to serve at least five years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole because of an enhancement for using a dangerous weapon, according to a plea agreement.

Puckett also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted murder and going armed with intent when he is sentenced March 24.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 9 p.m. July 24, 2021, Puckett went to the man’s home to confront his daughter about an ongoing domestic dispute.

The man stepped between Puckett and the house where his daughter was, and Puckett aimed and fired at him.

The man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Puckett left the scene and was found a few hours later by Scott County Sheriff’s Office staff. He told deputies that “what happened happened” and continually asked about the man’s status, according to the affidavit.

