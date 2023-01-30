Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8

Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team.

Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training.

8 One 8 Fitness information:

Address- 724 40 Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa 52801

Phone- 563-505-1079

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/8one8fitness

Website- http://www.8one8fitness.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Two regional restaurants earned places on Yelp's 'Top Restaurants' of 2023.
Quad City area restaurants featured by Yelp

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced nominations for its 2023 Kid...
Nominations open, 2023 Kid Captain, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Tec Tips-Tank Water Heater-Feb 2023- - Video Center
Tec Tips-Tank Water Heater-Feb 2023-
Bitterly cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from 9 PM this evening until 9 AM Tuesday
The local Red Cross offered help to 37 people affected by home fires in the past week in the...
Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips