The New Military Explorer program helps those interested in learning about the military

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - American Legion Post 26 located on west 35th Street in Davenport hosted a new Military Explorer program.

Like a Cadet program, their goal is to get kids ages 14 to 21 interested in joining the military. In leadership education, they will learn skills they can use in their chosen career paths.

Military Explorers is not a recruiting program but a way to explore and learn more about the military.

“This one is for youngsters 14 to 21 years old who have an interest in going into the military,” Dan Moore, an adult volunteer for Quad City boy scouts said. “And so, therefore we will have people of that interest, we can bring in expertise not only from the American Legion, from active-duty people to talk to the youngsters so they get a feel for what’s out there in the military.”

This program is an excellent opportunity for all youth, and parents to grow, and learn together.

“When I was a young kid, I was in a Marine Corps, Junior ROTC,” Andreas Jessen, Military Explorer Commanding Officer said. “And it really helped me focus on what I was going to do for a career, I knew I wanted to go in the military, and it gave me a leg up that I needed, and I have always liked working with the cadets to help them realize their full potential.”

If you are one of those youngsters that’s unsure of their future, this program could steer you in the right direction.

“I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do,” SPC Emily Smit, U.S. Army said. “I joined the Jag Corps as a paralegal because I was considering going into a career of law, and this helped me decide this is exactly what I want to do because I was able to get that experience but if you have that explorers benefit of being able to see what it is before you get like, sign on, you will be able to see you if you’re if this is what’s for you.”

No experience, no problem, if you’re willing, the military will teach you everything you need to know.

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody, there’s great educational, for instance, I drove a nuclear submarine,” Moore said. “So I didn’t know anything about nuclear power when I started, signed up for it but you know, the military teaches everything, you know, if you have the aptitude, they’re going to help you out with that interest.”

Military Explorer’s first drill night will be at the National Guard armory located on Kimberly road in Davenport on Feb. 15.

