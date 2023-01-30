Stories from ‘Boomerangs’: what attracts former residents back to the Quad Cities?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s episode explores the personal and professional stories from “boomerangs”--individuals that left the Quad Cities only to later return.

What is it about the community that brought them back? Have there been significant changes in the business climate that played a role in decisions? And why are boomerangs so important to the local economy?

All this and more is featured in the individual stories of the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

  • Jennifer Verscha, Marketing Director at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce
  • Shaun Taylor, Marketing Coordinator for Community Health Care
  • Matt Rebro, Vice President for Business Development at Russell Construction
  • Kim Martin, QC Fuel

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

