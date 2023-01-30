Sunshine returns Monday, but the cold will linger

Temps may dip below zero in many areas Monday night
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It will be a chilly start to the week as arctic air is settling in. Temperatures this afternoon will only make it to the teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Clouds will finally break up allowing for ample sunshine, but it will only help us get back to teens in most areas. Areas along highway 20 that picked up more snow over the weekend may only reach the single digits.

Clear skies will set the stage for our coldest night this week with lows below zero area-wide. This means wind chills could approach -20º in some areas on Tuesday morning.

Long term, the weather pattern will be quiet this week with lots of sun through Thursday and then another dip in temps is expected by the end of the work week.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 14º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: -3º Winds: VAR 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 19º.

