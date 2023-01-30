Young local artists getting recognized by Figge

Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge.

The next generation of artists are being showcased at the Figge Art Museum in their annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibit.

They debuted the first set of artwork on Saturday from elementary students in the Geneseo school district. Schools will be rotated in every week to share the art of other area school districts, with the next round of art coming from the Moline school district.

Find out which schools are involved by checking out the Figge’s website.

