Young local artists getting recognized by Figge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge.

The next generation of artists are being showcased at the Figge Art Museum in their annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibit.

They debuted the first set of artwork on Saturday from elementary students in the Geneseo school district. Schools will be rotated in every week to share the art of other area school districts, with the next round of art coming from the Moline school district.

Find out which schools are involved by checking out the Figge’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.