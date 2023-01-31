Central DeWitt community to vote in March on PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement

Residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District are set to vote on a proposed...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District are set to vote on a proposed Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and a Revenue Purpose Statement on March 7.

According to Central Dewitt Community School District officials, neither of the proposals would result in a property tax increase.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting a voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement to allow us to address key facility needs in our district, including transportation, building maintenance, and technology in the classroom,” said Superintendent Dan Peterson. “Now, the board is returning to voters to seek a continuation of these two items. It’s important to note that, even if both are approved, there would be no impact to property taxes for Central DeWitt residents.”

A PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements, and may be used only for these purposes, according to school district officials.

If the PPEL is approved, district officials said they would prioritize the most urgent repairs throughout its school buildings. The district has used these funds in the past for projects like roof repairs, lighting replacement, safety and security upgrades, carpet replacement, student technology, parking lot resurfacing, school buses and district vehicles, maintenance equipment, school communication systems and more.

According to district officials, the Revenue Purpose Statement lets the district continue using this money for information technology infrastructure, remodeling or repairing school grounds, repairing vehicles, furnishing and equipping spaces, and other facility projects.

Like the PPEL, funds provided through Secure an Advanced Vision for Education helps the district cover a wide variety of facility maintenance and repair needs throughout the school year, district officials said.

A Revenue Purpose Statement is part of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education, school district officials said. Iowa school districts can ask voters to approve a Revenue Purpose Statement to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.

