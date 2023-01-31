Dangerous wind chills this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday for dangerous wind chills***

Bitterly cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning

We are off to a chilly start under mostly clear skies this morning, thankfully there is little to no wind so it will feel anywhere from 0º to -10º. Areas along highway 30 and northward may feel as cold as -20º, thus a First Alert Day is in effect until 9AM.

Wind Chill Advisory from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday (KWQC)

We will have another day with plenty of sun, but like yesterday it doesn’t mean we are in for a warm day as highs will only reach the teens and 20s. There will be some moderation Wednesday and Thursday as highs get to the 20s and 30s, but another shot of arctic air will arrive on Friday. Temps will rebound quickly by the weekend with temps getting back above freezing each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 17º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 7º Winds: SW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 28º.

