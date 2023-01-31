Dangerous wind chills this morning

A moderating trend in temps is expected this week
Sub-zero temperatures and wind chills expected for the overnight hours.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM until 9 AM Tuesday for dangerous wind chills***

We are off to a chilly start under mostly clear skies this morning, thankfully there is little to no wind so it will feel anywhere from 0º to -10º.  Areas along highway 30 and northward may feel as cold as -20º, thus a First Alert Day is in effect until 9AM. 

We will have another day with plenty of sun, but like yesterday it doesn’t mean we are in for a warm day as highs will only reach the teens and 20s.  There will be some moderation Wednesday and Thursday as highs get to the 20s and 30s, but another shot of arctic air will arrive on Friday.   Temps will rebound quickly by the weekend with temps getting back above freezing each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 17º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 7º Winds: SW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 28º.

