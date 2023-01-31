Deadline for Moline CDBG applications, Jan. 31

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Applications hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to submit an application.

Community Development Block Grants are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services and other assistance through local grants allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, stated a media release from the City of Moline. For 2023, Moline has around $100,000 in CDBG grant funds to award.

City officials say all grant funds must be for a minimum of $10,000 and late applications will not be considered.

Applications and information on eligibility can be found here: City of Moline CDBG Program (jotform.com).

If there is a need for technical assistance or questions pertaining to the application, contact K.J. Whitley, Community Development Manager at 309-524-2044, kwhitley@moline.il.us or Tara Osborne, Grant Project Accountant, 309-524-2035, tosborne@moline.il.us.

