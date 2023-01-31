Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.

Ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day, Feb. 1, Frerichs is highlighting two recent ICash website improvements, which make it simpler than ever for people to discover and collect unclaimed property, according to the media release. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators launched the Unclaimed Property Day initiative three years ago to raise awareness of unclaimed property and help reunite Americans with their lost assets.

According to the media release, one of Frerichs’ responsibilities as state treasurer is to safeguard unclaimed property that is reported to his office. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed property.

Through the Friends and Family “share” feature on ICash, anyone can help the treasurer’s office connect with individuals whose names appear in the unclaimed property database, government officials said. Whenever visitors to the ICash website come across the name of someone they know, they can select the “share” icon and provide the email address of their friend or relative.

Frerichs says his office will then notify the individual by sending an email that mentions the unclaimed property, along with the name of the friend or relative who spotted it. Then, that individual can start the process of retrieving the property.

For additional information visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

