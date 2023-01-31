Healthcare among top expenses for retirees

Average 65-year-old retired couple will need $300K for healthcare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Healthcare is the number one expense to plan for as you prepare for retirement, according to our partners at the financial website NerdWallet.  

The average 65-year-old retired couple will need about $300,000 in after-tax savings to handle health care costs, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity.  Specific costs will depend on where you live, how long you live and your overall health.

Long-term care is another major cost. Seniors who live to be 80 have about a one in four chance of needing long-term care and the cost of those facilities typically average $4,500 a month.

Dental care is next. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average senior who used Medicare dental services paid nearly $900 a year out of pocket.

Finally, prescription drugs are also a big expense in retirement.  A study from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) showed retirees spent an average of $3,875 out-of-pocket annually on prescription drugs.

A financial planner specializing in retirement needs can help you stress test your financial plan for health events and other expenses, plus they can help you come up with a plan for any gaps in your coverage.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new...
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

Latest News

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
New DC Studios bosses debuted plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and...
DC officially announces ‘Superman: Legacy’ in 2025, Wonder Woman prequel and Batman films
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks