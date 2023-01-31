Hijacked: Cyber attacks are costing Quad-City taxpayers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad-Cities schools, cities and counties have all recently fallen victim to cyberattacks – online ransoms and scams that have cost nearly $1 million in taxpayer money and jeopardized the personal information of thousands of Quad-Citians.

Rock Island County lost $115,000. LeClaire, more than $220,000. Moline paid about $420,000 to scammers. And Davenport public schools fell victim to an extortion scam that lost the personal information of 6,000 people.

And those are just the cases made public.

While large corporations have resources to protect against attacks, many local governments do not – leaving public money and data exposed to sophisticated cybercriminals.

Today, federal investigators say cyber criminals are savvier than ever, employing complex tactics aimed especially at soft targets like schools and local governments.

The Omaha field office of the FBI investigates cybercrimes in the Quad-Cities. Eugene Kowel is the special agent in charge.

“The cyber threat that we’re seeing today is more pervasive, it’s more dangerous, it targets a wider variety of victims than we’ve ever seen before. And that includes our schools, and it includes our municipal governments,” he said.

“Something that cybercriminals look at is, Where is there a wide attack surface and where are there multiple points of vulnerability? And often they find that with our city and town and state governments.”

The attacks in the Quad-Cities are part of a global cybercrime wave expected to cost a whopping $10 trillion by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, a research firm. For perspective, that’s “exponentially larger than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year, and will be more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined.”

“These criminal groups will go after any victim they can where they think they have a high chance of making money. They’re going after the money.”

The criminal element

This latest generation of criminals is proving difficult to catch. They are often organized and state-sponsored, meaning they’re operating with the blessing of American adversaries.

“Many of these attacks do emanate from overseas,” Kowel said. “For the FBI, we focus on two main threats: the cyber criminal actors, an organized criminal element attacking businesses and communities in our country; and we also see nation-state adversaries, whether it’s China, Russia, Iran, North Korea.

“And sometimes we see a blend – criminal groups working on behalf of nation-states or supported by or condoned by nation-states.”

Regardless, they’re all after the same thing.

“These criminal groups will go after any victim they can where they think they have a high chance of making money,” Kowel said. “They’re going after the money.”

Data extortion has become so pervasive, there’s even a black marketplace for stolen information, where hacker groups sell and trade ransomed data.

“Now, we’re seeing the ability of criminals to rent ransomware as a service, to rent it from other criminals, and get instructions and even customer service from other criminal groups, to launch their own attacks,” Kowel said.

Cybersecurity industry leaders say the same. Sophos, a British-based security software firm released the results of a global survey on cyberattacks in 2022 that said:

“Two-thirds of organizations were hit by ransomware in the last year, up from 37% in 2020. This is a 78% increase over the course of a year, demonstrating that adversaries have become considerably more capable at executing the most significant attacks at scale.”

Local schools, cities and counties are being swindled, and the FBI says the problem is only getting worse.

