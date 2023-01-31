IIIowa Boy Scouts of America leader to retire after 30 years

Jeff Dotty, retirement from the IIIowa BSA Council, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jeff Dotty, retirement from the IIIowa BSA Council, Jan. 31, 2023.(Boy Scouts of America)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Boy Scouts of America (BSA) leader will retire this week, after more than three decades with the BSA.

Jeff Doty will retire from the IIIowa BSA Council on Jan. 31, after serving as the IIIowa’s Scout Executive and CEO for more than 30 years, stated a media release from the BSA. During Doty’s tenue, he served the BSA in seven councils, 10 positions and five states across the county including his home state of Missouri as well as Indiana, in Peoria and Belleville, Illinois, and West Virginia.

Doty’s last stop was Iowa when he was hired in August 2018 by IIIowa to lead the bistate council, which spans eastern Iowa and western Illinois, said BSA officials.

“Jeff lead IIIowa Council through one of the most difficult periods in scouting history, IIIowa Council’s immediate past President Ted Olt III said. “Between COVID-19 and the (national BSA) bankruptcy, we faced unprecedented challenges.”

Although Doty is retiring from the BSA, he has accepted a new position as donor relations manager at Pony Bird, Inc., a nonprofit in Jefferson County, Missouri, that supports individuals with disabilities by providing services, programming, and residential living facilities, stated the media release from the BSA.

“While IIIowa Council will certainly miss Jeff’s leadership, the National Office of BSA has a process in place to help local councils identify and hire a new scout executive,” Olt said.

BSA officials stated that the BSA leadership council hopes to have a replacement hired for Doty by April.

