Knox County warming centers

Knox County has announced several warming shelters that will be available this week.
Knox County has announced several warming shelters that will be available this week.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY/GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Amid frigid temperatures Knox County Emergency Management Agency has announced several available warming shelters in Knox County.

According to Knox County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook post, warming shelters include:

  • YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • PSB Lobby- 150 South Broad Street - 24 hours
  • Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.

