Knox County warming centers

KNOX COUNTY/GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Amid frigid temperatures Knox County Emergency Management Agency has announced several available warming shelters in Knox County.

According to Knox County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook post, warming shelters include:

YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PSB Lobby - 150 South Broad Street - 24 hours

Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.

