LeClaire Fire Department welcomes new captain

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire Fire Department (LCFD) announced a major milestone for both the city and the fire department on Monday by welcoming a LeClaire Fire Department Fire Captain.

In a Facebook post, LCFD announced Fire Captain John Mullin would be added to the department’s full-time staff. This is LCFD’s second full-time position.

The Facebook post stated, “John will be a great asset to the city and has already started his first day off with a structure fire this morning! Welcome John!”

Captain John Mullin, LeClaire Fire Department's second full-time position. (LeClaire Fire Department)

