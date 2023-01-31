LeClaire Fire Department welcomes new captain

Fire Captain John Mullin.
Fire Captain John Mullin.(LeClaire Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire Fire Department (LCFD) announced a major milestone for both the city and the fire department on Monday by welcoming a LeClaire Fire Department Fire Captain.

In a Facebook post, LCFD announced Fire Captain John Mullin would be added to the department’s full-time staff. This is LCFD’s second full-time position.

The Facebook post stated, “John will be a great asset to the city and has already started his first day off with a structure fire this morning! Welcome John!”

Captain John Mullin, LeClaire Fire Department's second full-time position.
Captain John Mullin, LeClaire Fire Department's second full-time position.(LeClaire Fire Department)

