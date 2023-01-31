MUSCOM to start video streaming from 911 callers

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) announced the launch of Prepared Live, an improvement to the MUSCOM’s dispatch center, that will allow video streaming from 911 callers.

Prepared Live is built by the company Prepared, and the software will allow MUSCOM’s 911 dispatch center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive location from mobile callers in real-time, stated a media release from Muscatine County Emergency Management.

According to the media release, the addition of Prepared Live in MUSCOM’s technology suite will significantly improve the ability to effectively respond to emergencies and the community.

MUSCOM officials say participation in video streaming during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link via text from the dispatcher, enabling them to active live video upon clicking to active the link.

MUSCOM officials also urge that it is important to note that the video call function will not provide MUSCOM with access to the contents or setting of a caller’s phone.

“The ability for our Public Safety Dispatchers to view live streaming from 911 callers will give our first responders a better understanding of exactly what type of situations they will be entering. We hope that this will enhance officer safety and give them more accurate information before they arrive on scene,” said Chris Jasper, Director of Emergency Management and 911 for Muscatine County.

The launch follows three weeks of preparation and training to ensure that MUSCOM’s dispatchers and the rest of the team is able to properly utilize the software, stated the media release. Working side-by-side with Prepared’s customer success team, we have created and adopted policies to ensure that Prepared Live is used effectively in various scenarios.

To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, visit https://www.prepared911.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.