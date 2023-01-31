Quad Cities Community Foundation adds 2 new board members

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors.
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors, and board members say these individuals possess unique perspectives, professional expertise, and connections to the community.

The two new members of the Community Foundation board are Suresh Balakrishnan, a senior financial analyst at Deere & Company and Jerry Jones, executive director of the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island.

“We are so fortune to have a board of directors that doesn’t just believe in our mission but has an ambitious vision for our Quad Cities community,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “I’m grateful that members of our community continue to step up to help move our work forward.”

The new members will be important leaders in the Community Foundation’s efforts to transform the region through the generosity of donors this year, stated a media release from Quad Cities Community Foundation.

As Balakrishnan and Jones are welcomed to the board, the Community Foundation stated it additionally recognizes three outgoing members for their service: Jeff Trahan of Deere & Company, Denise Garrett of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Randy Moore of Iowa American Water. Moore most recently served as board chairperson and acted as the Community Foundation’s interim president and CEO from September 2021 through May 2022, according to a media release from the Community Foundation.

