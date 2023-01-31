Senior Moments: Crisis Situations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows.

LivWell Seniors information:

2010 East 38 Street, Suite 101

563-265-1577

https://livwellseniors.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.