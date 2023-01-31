Temperatures not quite as cold tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- That cold arctic air mass certainly made its presence felt this afternoon, but temperatures won’t be quite as cold tonight into tomorrow. Look for high pressure building into the region, providing us with clear skies and lows in single digits tonight.

Sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday, with moderating highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s. A front moving through late Thursday will drop us back into the deep freeze for Friday with another shot of arctic air, but readings should rebound into the 30′s to near 40 degrees for the weekend, and warmer 40′s to start the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 7°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Wind chill: -5 to 0.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High: 31°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 18°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 31°.

