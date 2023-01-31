Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyber attack

UIHC
UIHC
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Russian hacking group has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website, along with the websites of dozens of other hospitals nationwide.

UIHC has acknowledged its website is down Tuesday afternoon and its IT staff is investigating the cause but could not confirm whether it was the result of a cyber attack.

However, Better Cyber, a cyber security company that monitors attacks worldwide, included UIHC in a list of sites taken down by the Russian group “KillNet”. It said the group is targeting hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. It’s unclear if any of the attacks would hamper hospital operations or expose patient data.

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services warned hospitals nationwide of a threat from the pro-Russian hacking group KillNet targeting healthcare facilities. It said the group used DDoS attacks, which basically flood a computer server with data to clog its operation and prevent it from accessing the internet. The warning notes that the Department of Justice recently targeted DDoS websites and that may create motive for counter attacks from cyber groups like KillNet.

“While KillNet’s DDoS attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days,” the HHS warning stated.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new...
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

Latest News

Knox County has announced several warming shelters that will be available this week.
Knox County warming centers
Coldest temperature on record
Polar Vortex: A look back at the historic cold in Jan. 2019
Polar Vortex: A look back at the historic cold in Jan. 2019
Residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District are set to vote on a proposed...
Central DeWitt community to vote in March on PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement