UScellular donates over $100k in wireless hotspots, service to YWCA Clinton

US Cellular Logo
UScellular announced a donation of over $100k to assist with equitable learning access and opportunities to help keep local youth connected by donating wireless hotspots, stand-alone WiFi networks that can connect to devices providing an internet connection, to the Clinton YWCA.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UScellular announced a donation of over $100k to assist with equitable learning access and opportunities to help keep local youth connected by donating wireless hotspots, stand-alone WiFi networks that can connect to devices providing an internet connection, to the Clinton YWCA.

UScellular has donated 100 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the to the Clinton YWCA, according to a media release from UScellular. The donation is worth $112,600 as part of the company’s ‘After School Access Project.’

Currently, more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet, stated the media release from UScellular. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access. UScellular’s ‘After School Access Project’ provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education, included the media release.

“The success of students in communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Josh Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the ‘After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

According to UScellular’s media release, this year, UScellular has donated 1,220 hotspots worth nearly $1.4 million to Iowa nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Hampton, Sioux City, and Waterloo.

To learn more about UScellular’s ‘After School Access Project’ visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/after-school-access-project/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new...
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
Fire Captain John Mullin.
LeClaire Fire Department welcomes new captain
Your First Alert Forecast
Cyber Crimes are on the rise, even in the Quad Cities.
TV6 Investigates: Cyber Attacks