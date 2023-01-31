UScellular donates over $100k in wireless hotspots, service to YWCA Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UScellular announced a donation of over $100k to assist with equitable learning access and opportunities to help keep local youth connected by donating wireless hotspots, stand-alone WiFi networks that can connect to devices providing an internet connection, to the Clinton YWCA.

UScellular has donated 100 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the to the Clinton YWCA, according to a media release from UScellular. The donation is worth $112,600 as part of the company’s ‘After School Access Project.’

Currently, more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet, stated the media release from UScellular. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access. UScellular’s ‘After School Access Project’ provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education, included the media release.

“The success of students in communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Josh Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the ‘After School Access Project’ is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

According to UScellular’s media release, this year, UScellular has donated 1,220 hotspots worth nearly $1.4 million to Iowa nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Hampton, Sioux City, and Waterloo.

To learn more about UScellular’s ‘After School Access Project’ visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/after-school-access-project/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.