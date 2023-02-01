Chef Keys Makes her Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger Bisque

Chef Keys makes a Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger Bisque
By K.C. Ross
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys creates her easy Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger bisque. She talks about how to make heart heealthy and delicious meals that don’t take too much effort. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Websitehttps://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebookiamchefkeys

Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger Bisque

  • Roughly 1 pound,  dried and cut
  • 1 tablespoon grape seed oil,
  • 1/2 tablespoon Ras El Hanout
  • 2 teaspoon Roasted Garlic paste
  • 1 1/2 inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and sliced or 1 1/2 teaspoon  ginger paste
  • 1/2 large white onion,
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup Vegan Heavy Cream
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  2. On a sheet pan prepared with parchment or foil, add the carrots, ginger and the onions.
  3. Generously coat the carrots,  and ginger with  garlic paste, grapeseed oil, salt , pepper and Ras El Hanout. s
  4. Spread out so veggies won’t steam.
  5. Heat your vegetable broth.
  6. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway, until carrots are fork tender and slightly browned.
  7. In a large blender or using your immersion blender, add all the remaining ingredients plus roasted veggies.
  8. Ensure that the broth is very hot.  If using a blender to sure to let steam escape as to avoid hot soup spilling out
  9. blend until creamy and smooth add salt and pepper to taste if necessary.
  10. Garnish with finely chopped chives or parsley and serve piping hot

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new...
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Latest News

Crisis Management
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
Big Little Lies
TV6 Book Club: February Reads
online fitness training
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8
Nina Struss, RD, LDN and Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian shares several strategies to dress up your...
Nutrition with Nina: Healthy Snacking