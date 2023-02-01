Chef Keys Makes her Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger Bisque
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys creates her easy Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger bisque. She talks about how to make heart heealthy and delicious meals that don’t take too much effort. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram @iamchefkeys
Vegan Roasted Carrot and Ginger Bisque
- Roughly 1 pound, dried and cut
- 1 tablespoon grape seed oil,
- 1/2 tablespoon Ras El Hanout
- 2 teaspoon Roasted Garlic paste
- 1 1/2 inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and sliced or 1 1/2 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1/2 large white onion,
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup Vegan Heavy Cream
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- On a sheet pan prepared with parchment or foil, add the carrots, ginger and the onions.
- Generously coat the carrots, and ginger with garlic paste, grapeseed oil, salt , pepper and Ras El Hanout. s
- Spread out so veggies won’t steam.
- Heat your vegetable broth.
- Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway, until carrots are fork tender and slightly browned.
- In a large blender or using your immersion blender, add all the remaining ingredients plus roasted veggies.
- Ensure that the broth is very hot. If using a blender to sure to let steam escape as to avoid hot soup spilling out
- blend until creamy and smooth add salt and pepper to taste if necessary.
- Garnish with finely chopped chives or parsley and serve piping hot
