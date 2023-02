DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) discusses the importance of companionship for seniors as Valentine’s Day nears.

Laura talks about seniors and dating, companionship for seniors, and several different upcoming events leading up to Valentine’s Day.

CASI Information:

1035 West Kimberly Road

563-386-7477

https://www.casiseniors.org/

