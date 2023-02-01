Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.

TV6 is working to learn more including if there were any injuries or how bad the damage was.

