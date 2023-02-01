Davenport Community School District Receives ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’

Davenport Community School District (DCSD) was selected as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District (DCSD) as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program’.

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of the 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each, stated a media release from DCSD. The Council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

“Davenport School District has long recognized the importance of STEM education and how it prepares students and equips them with skills that are in high demand in the growing job markets related to STEM,” said TJ Schneckloth, Superintendent of Schools, Davenport Community Schools. “We’re proud of our teachers and staff, and proud of our students, for this recognition, as we continue to grow excellence in STEM in our classrooms.”

DCSD officials say the STEM BEST Program will bring schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills.

According to the media release, the 2023 STEM BEST + HD Program awardees include:

  • Central DeWitt Community School District
  • Davenport Community School District
  • Muscatine Community School District
  • New London Community School District
  • Ogden Community School District
  • Okoboji Community School District
  • Orient-Macksburg Community School District
  • Osage Community School District
  • Pella Community School District
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District
  • Sioux Center Christian School
  • Sioux Central Community School District
  • Van Buren Community School District
  • Waterloo Community School District
  • Woodbine Community School District

For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, please visit https://www.iowastem.org/STEMBEST.

