Davenport Community School District Receives ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District (DCSD) as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program’.

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of the 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each, stated a media release from DCSD. The Council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

“Davenport School District has long recognized the importance of STEM education and how it prepares students and equips them with skills that are in high demand in the growing job markets related to STEM,” said TJ Schneckloth, Superintendent of Schools, Davenport Community Schools. “We’re proud of our teachers and staff, and proud of our students, for this recognition, as we continue to grow excellence in STEM in our classrooms.”

DCSD officials say the STEM BEST Program will bring schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills.

According to the media release, the 2023 STEM BEST + HD Program awardees include:

Central DeWitt Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Muscatine Community School District

New London Community School District

Ogden Community School District

Okoboji Community School District

Orient-Macksburg Community School District

Osage Community School District

Pella Community School District

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District

Sioux Center Christian School

Sioux Central Community School District

Van Buren Community School District

Waterloo Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, please visit https://www.iowastem.org/STEMBEST.

