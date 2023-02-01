‘Exciting Updates:’ Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer 2023 season to undergo “exciting updates.”

The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said there will be $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements to the Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 2200 5th Avenue, with construction starting this spring and taking place throughout the summer months, according to a media release. Updates include three new water slides, a lazy river, a splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter, and family restrooms.

Moline Parks and Recreation officials said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony this spring, but a date has not yet been announced.

The Two Rivers YMCA will continue to partner with this project, city officials said. Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the improved Riverside Family Aquatic Center in 2024, as part of their membership with no additional cost.

City officials said to stay up to date on the aquatic center’s progress, city officials say to follow along on the City of Moline’s website and social media pages.

