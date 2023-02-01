Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership...
A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam

Latest News

Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good