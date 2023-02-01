Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location.

Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, will be a free cholesterol screening center, according to a media release from Hy-Vee officials. The test only requires a simple blood draw and is an important heath practice that should be done regularly. However, registration is required and can be done online.

Hy-Vee dietitians say a cholesterol screening can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Participants are encouraged to fast 9 to 12 hours prior to the 15-minute screening. Individuals will receive their results during their appointment time.

Hy-Vee officials say cholesterol screenings are available while supplies last and provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Perfect Snacks, Sweet Loren’s, Belgioioso and National Peanut Board.

To learn more about additional Hy-Vee dietitian events and services, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.