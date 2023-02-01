Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February

A cholesterol screening and can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to improve health.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location.

Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, will be a free cholesterol screening center, according to a media release from Hy-Vee officials. The test only requires a simple blood draw and is an important heath practice that should be done regularly. However, registration is required and can be done online.

Hy-Vee dietitians say a cholesterol screening can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Participants are encouraged to fast 9 to 12 hours prior to the 15-minute screening. Individuals will receive their results during their appointment time.

Hy-Vee officials say cholesterol screenings are available while supplies last and provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Perfect Snacks, Sweet Loren’s, Belgioioso and National Peanut Board.

To learn more about additional Hy-Vee dietitian events and services, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cancer survivors speak out after alleged fake cancer scam.
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

To prepare for the exciting updates and due to construction, starting this spring and taking...
‘Exciting Updates’, Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
St. Margaret's hospital closes
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
Nichole Elesser, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death...
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications.
Rock Island Police accepting applications