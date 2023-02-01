MercyOne Clinton welcomes operations, nursing executive to leadership team

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced a new chief operating officer, chief nursing officer (COO/CNO) this week.

Melissa Wood joined MercyOne’s team on Monday as COO/CNO of the MercyOne Medical Center, according to a media release from MercyOne Clinton. Before joining MercyOne, Wood was the chief nursing executive at UnityPoint Health Quad Cities.

According to MercyOne Clinton officials, Wood served in progressive leadership roles at the Genesis Health System in the Quad Cities, including director of outpatient services and the Genesis Cancer Center, and manager of the telemetry and surgical departments.

“We are very happy to have Melissa join our MercyOne Clinton leadership team. She has great experience to partner with our colleagues, providers and community in delivering excellent health care services to our citizens,” said MercyOne Clinton and Eastern Iowa President Kay Takes.

Additionally, Wood holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from the University of Iowa and received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration in Healthcare (MBAH) degrees from St. Ambrose University, included the media release. Wood also has bachelors degrees in nursing and biology from Augustana College.

