Milder the next two day

Big warm up early next week
Temperatures won't be quite as cold tonight into Wednesday, as highs reach the 20's and 30's.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s another very cold morning in the QCA with areas outside the metro down in the single digits and wind chills near -10º.  Today will bring a warm up though as sunny skies and south winds combine to get our temps in the 20s and 30s.  An arctic front will arrive on Thursday leading to another day with highs in the 30s before temps crash in the evening.  Wind chills will approach -20º again on Friday morning in our northernmost viewing area.  Following one day with arctic air the heat will be on as highs jump into the 30s and 40s this weekend and some areas may hit the 50s by early next week!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 33º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 19º Winds: S 5-10.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 35º.

