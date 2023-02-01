Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday.

The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street.

Police found the man with an injury to his face, according to a media release. The man told police he was contacted by Corsha Adrianna Williams who asked for a ride to the Gasland.

The man told police he drove to South 5th and Division to pick up Williams and Kermontae Heard.

While driving to Gasland, the man said he and Williams began arguing, according to police. The man said when they arrived he was punched on the side of his face by Williams multiple times inside the vehicle.

According to police, the man’s wallet was missing after the incident.

Police said surveillance video from Gasland showed the man and Williams get out of the vehicle, then Williams chased the man. Then Williams falls onto the man and holds onto him for the rest of the interaction.

Williams and Heard were found near the intersection of Cedar Street and Central Avenue, police said. They were both arrested on outstanding arrest warrants unrelated to the incident.

Heard was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility, police said. Williams was taken to the police department for questioning about the assault call.

Police said Williams was found with the man’s keys, wallet and cell phone.

Williams, 25, was charged with second-degree robbery, a C felony.

