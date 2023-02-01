Rock Island Police accepting applications

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications.

“Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”

Currently, the City of Rock Island is offering additional financial incentives for both new officers and lateral entry officers that are already certified, stated a media release from Rock Island Police Department. New applicants will receive $3,000 in bonus pay while lateral entry officers could receive up to $10,000 in salary and bonus pay benefits.

According to the media release, to apply for a police officer position, applicants will need to first complete an application online at www.rigov.org. Applicants will be scheduled for a series of tests that include a physical abilities test, a written examination, a through background investigation, oral interview, and psychological and medical testing.

All City of Rock Island employees and their families have access to full health, dental and vision benefits, along with RIPD’s own wellness center, staffed by a nurse practitioner, city officials said. Additionally, through the Live-Work-Rock Island program, eligible homebuyers can receive up to 3% of a home’s price down payment assistance and up to $1,500 for closing costs.

Those interested in applying can go to www.rigov.org.

