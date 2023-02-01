Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member

DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday night after determining he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release.

County officials say, Justin Marshall, of Burlington, was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 3rd Offense, D Felony, and Violation of a No-Contact Order.

Deputies responded at 8:37 p.m. to 12149 Highway 99 Apt. A for a report of an intoxicated person who was swinging a large knife and making threats. Officials say deputies detained Marshall with no incident and learned of his assault and violation of a no-contact order.

Deputies say Marshall was transported to the Des Moines County Jail with no bond.

