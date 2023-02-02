Chris Stapleton to perform at Vibrant Arena

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “One of country’s most respected and beloved musicians” will be making a stop at Vibrant Arena this year as part of their “All-American Road Show,” stated a media release from Live Nation.

Christ Stapleton will perform at the Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, on June 1 with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty, included the media release.

According to Live Nation officials, tickets for the concert will go on-sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

Full ticket details can be found at https://www.chrisstapleton.com/tour/.

Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete pre-sale details visit https://www.citientertainment.com/.

In addition to the new “All-American Road Show” dates, Stapleton is also set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX, stated Live Nation’s media release.

For additional information visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/.

